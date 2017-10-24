Police arrest two suspects after two Sioux City businesses are burglarized

Sioux City police responded to a commercial alarm at the Half Moon Bar & Grill at 714 South Lewis Boulevard around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

They discovered the business had been broken into and items had been removed.

At 10:30, police responded to a burglary in progress at Jim's Lounge at 4505 Stone Avenue.

Officers arrested two suspects, 30-year-old Jerado Ceja of California and 45-year-old Marianne Wiseman of California.

Police said the suspects are believed to be involved in both burglaries on Tuesday and are possibly connected with numerous other burglaries in the Midwest.

If you have information about these burglaries, contact Detective Nice at 712-279-6384 or wnice@sioux-city.org.