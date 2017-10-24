A beautiful Wednesday before big changes move in

It was another blustery day across Siouxland with cooler highs today in the low to mid 50s.

We're going to get one mild day to enjoy on Wednesday as the wind calms down for us and highs go into the upper 60s for most of us.

Then we have to prepare ourselves for the changes that begin on Thursday.

A cold wind is going to gust up to 40 miles per hour on Thursday and highs will be brought down into the upper 50s.

The wind will continue on Friday and even colder air moves in along with a chance of some rain and snow showers, the heaviest of which will fall in northeastern Siouxland.

Highs on Friday will only get to around 40 degrees. We'll dry things out for the weekend with highs on Saturday still only in the mid 40s.

We'll get closer to 50 by Sunday with another slight chance of a little light rain or snow by Monday morning.