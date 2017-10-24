Waves on Lake Superior sweep two into water

Massive waves could be seen along lake superior today (Tuesday) as the coast guard searches for two people who may be lost.

Authorities received calls this afternoon (Tuesday) that a man and a woman were allegedly swept into the water at Black Rocks in Marquette.

The U.S. coast guard has confirmed that there is an active water rescue underway.

The coast guard say 25 to 30-foot waves are hitting the rocks.

Police and fire crews are on the scene.

Police have not confirmed if those individuals were in fact swept into Lake Superior because of the weather.

A coast guard helicopter has been dispatched.

Police continue to investigate this incident.

At this time, Presque Isle remains closed due to weather conditions.