First responders participate in mock explosion safety drill at Norfolk, NE plant

You never know when disaster will strike. When it does, you hope for the best, prepare for the worst.

The culture of Nucor promotes safety first in the workplace, which is why they held a mock mass casualty drill on Tuesday. "If we aren't safe we don't get to go home to our families." Says Nucor Safety Director, Chris Sila. "We have a great team of folks here that take a lot of time training on our QRT team, our rescue team. They give a lot of their time to help their teammates be safe here at work."

The mock 911 call reported eight victims with one presumed dead after an explosion at one of the billet bays. First on the scene was Nucor's trained teammates on the Quick Response Team (QRT). Chair and member of the QRT Blacey Bennett says they take drills like this seriously. "Right now we are running with 23 EMTs and five EMRs on site," Bennett said. "Plus we have a company nurse, and safety coordinator."

While QRT is tending to the injured, LifeNet and other first responders are on their way. Tuesday's wind could have been a concern, but LifeNet Pilot Mick Sager knew how to properly navigate and land. "A long as my nose is facing into the wind, the great thing about a helicopter it is very maneuverable," Sager said. "We can fly sideways, backwards, and that also gives me a good view of where I'm landing."

Back on the ground first responders have arrived and begun attending to the injuries along with QRT.

Unfortunately one is dead and the rest will be taken by ambulance to LifeNet, which is nearby and on the property. Patients will then be transported to the hospital where a team is on standby to escort them into the emergency room.

After dropping off the patient into FRHS care, LifeNet is off to get more patients from Nucor. Sager says LifeNet's role is crucial when they get these type of calls. "We offer critical care coming to the patient and getting them that care and stabilizing that patient and getting them to where they need to go for the higher levee of care," Sager said.

Back at Nucor all the patients have been stabilized and the mock drill has come to an end. Sila says the drill was great practice and an opportunity to see the different agencies working together. "It's a great experience, a lot of the community working together in an event like this," Sila said. "It's taken a lot of teamwork to put this together…eight months of work."