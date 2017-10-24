Woodbury County Board of Supervisors discusses repairs to historical building

Tuesday, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors discussed the over 12 million dollar worth of repairs needed for a historical Sioux City building.

The Woodbury County Courthouse has been in operation for nearly a century, being named a national landmark in 1996.

Now the building is in need of some major external repairs.

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors heard a plan for the future of the building on Tuesday.

"These are things that we can phase in over the next few decades. What I tried to clarify tonight is that this courthouse has an estimated current value of $100 million. So, if you're thinking about a 10% repair cost compared to the value of something that you own personally such as a car or a home something like that certainly after 100 years is not out of the realm of being reasonable," says Matthew Ung, Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

Officials say the goal of the renovations is to keep the historic building operational for another 50 to 100 years.