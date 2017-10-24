Montoya files motion to withdraw not guilty plea in child abuse case

A Norfolk, Nebraska woman, who's accused of killing her 4-year old daughter, has filed a motion to withdraw her not guilty plea.

21-year old Carla Montoya is charged with felony child abuse.

Montoya's defense also filed a motion for continuance for her bench trial. A November 2 court date has been set.

Montoya told investigators she got upset and threw her daughter, Caylee, on a bed three times inside her Norfolk apartment in March of 2016.

The girl later died at an Omaha hospital.