Montoya files motion to withdraw not guilty plea in child abuse case

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
NORFOLK, NE (KTIV) -

A Norfolk, Nebraska woman, who's accused of killing her 4-year old daughter, has filed a motion to withdraw her not guilty plea. 

21-year old Carla Montoya is charged with felony child abuse.

Montoya's defense also filed a motion for continuance for her bench trial.  A November 2 court date has been set.

Montoya told investigators she got upset and threw her daughter, Caylee, on a bed three times inside her Norfolk apartment in March of 2016.

The girl later died at an Omaha hospital.

