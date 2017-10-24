East's Goodvin calls it a career - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

East's Goodvin calls it a career

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Sioux City East head football coach Bob Goodvin is calling it a career.
    
Goodvin informed his players last week that he planned to resign following the Black Raiders' season finale against Johnston on Friday.
    
Goodvin tallied a 48-40 record in nine seasons as East's head coach, and led the Raiders to the 4A state playoffs seven times.
    
Goodvin says he simply wants more time with his family, and that was a big reason for his resignation.

