Fats Domino, rock 'n' roll pioneer has died at age 89 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Fats Domino, rock 'n' roll pioneer has died at age 89

Posted:
Photo Courtesy: Roland Godefroy / CC BY-SA 3.0 - Fats Domino is an American pianist and singer-songwriter. Domino released five gold records before 1955. He also had 35 Top 40 American hits. Birthday 2/26 1928, Photo Date: 7/12/92 Photo Courtesy: Roland Godefroy / CC BY-SA 3.0 - Fats Domino is an American pianist and singer-songwriter. Domino released five gold records before 1955. He also had 35 Top 40 American hits. Birthday 2/26 1928, Photo Date: 7/12/92
NEW ORLEANS (AP) -

Fats Domino, the amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music even as it honored the grand, good-humored tradition of the Crescent City, has died. He was 89.

Mark Bone, chief investigator with the Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, coroner's office, said Domino died Tuesday.

At least in appearance, Domino was no Elvis Presley. He stood 5-feet-5 and weighed more than 200 pounds (91 kilograms), with a wide, boyish smile and a haircut as flat as an album cover. But Domino sold more than 110 million records, and his 22 million-selling singles included "Blueberry Hill," ''Ain't It a Shame" and other rock 'n' roll standards.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.