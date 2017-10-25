Warm and pleasant Wednesday

The winds are finally calming down across the region after quite the windy last 48 hours in Siouxland. High pressure has continued to build in and that is giving us lots of sunshine for our Hump Day and much warmer conditions as well. Temps will be climbing back above average this afternoon with many of us climbing toward that 70° mark. The warmth will be short-lived though as our next frontal boundary approaches. A cold front begins to track through the area during the day Thursday and this will start to bring more clouds throughout the day. Winds will be back on the increase as the system approaches with gusts possibly as high as 35-40 mph. Colder air begins to swiftly move in behind it with lows falling below freezing Thursday night into Friday morning. T

his low pressure center looks to bring our first shot at the white stuff across the KTIV Viewing Area as some moisture looks to wraparound through Siouxland during the day Friday. Precipitation looks to mix with a bit of rain though as temps do look to climb into the upper 30s Friday afternoon before potentially changing back to a little snow as temperatures begin to fall. Drier weather then takes back over just in time for the weekend with mostly sunny skies expected. After a much colder Saturday with highs only climbing into the 40s, look for slightly more seasonable conditions heading into the workweek with highs climbing back into the 50s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer