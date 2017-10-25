Plymouth County law enforcement respond to a 3 vehicle accident between Kingsley and Remsen

Authorities responded to an accident at Highway 140 and C44 in Plymouth County Wednesday morning.



The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office deputies are blocking traffic on Highway 140 and C44 to clean up the scene.



Deputies said a pickup truck passed through a stop sign and three vehicles were involved in the accident, including two semi trucks.



Mercy Air Care was called to transport one patient and the other two drivers were transported to hospitals.

Crews are on scene and KTIV will have details on News 4 Live at 5.