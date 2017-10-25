Agriculture Secretary Perdue to travel to South Dakota - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Agriculture Secretary Perdue to travel to South Dakota

Posted:
TIMBER LAKE, SD (AP) -

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will visit South Dakota to tour the prairie pothole region and meet with an intertribal agriculture group.

The Agriculture Department says Perdue will travel to South Dakota on Thursday. Perdue is set to tour the prairie pothole landscape in northeast South Dakota and then meet with the Intertribal Agriculture Council.

A spokeswoman for the council didn't immediately return a request for comment from The Associated Press.

