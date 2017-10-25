A radio crew spends the night in the infamous Villisca Axe Murde - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A radio crew spends the night in the infamous Villisca Axe Murder House

Posted:
The Villisca Axe Murder House was the scene of a gruesome, unsolved 1912 massacre that left eight people dead. The Villisca Axe Murder House was the scene of a gruesome, unsolved 1912 massacre that left eight people dead.
(NBC News) -

What's it like to spend a night at the site of a gruesome killing spree?

Iowa's WHO Radio took its Van and Bonnie morning radio show to the Villisca Axe Murder House to find out.

The home is where the Josiah B. Moore family was killed in their sleep with an axe in 1912. Two adults, their four children, and two other sisters who were staying in the home all died. The person who committed this crime was never caught.

The house has long been rumored to be haunted, and many who've spent the night inside report strange and frightening occurrences.

"I wasn't really 'scared scared', but it was kind of eerie, very eerie, especially with the wind blowing last night. We had the door blow open once," said radio host Bonnie Lucas. "We did have some balls that we put out on the floor, in the middle of the floor, and three of them just took off all in different directions. That was kind of eerie."

Other members of the crew reported more strange phenomenon. 

Read more: http://bit.ly/2zOrSy8

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.