Police offer safety tips and times for trick or treating

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

With Halloween coming up, little ghosts and goblins are getting costumes ready and researching the best routes to take.

Sioux City Police said trick or treating will be observed from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31.  

Police have a few tips to keep you safe. 

Police said costumes should be made of fire retardant material, and eye holes for masks should be large enough for good vision.

All trick or treaters should be accompanied by a parent or a responsible adult. 

Agree on a specific time when they should return home.

Only go to homes with a porch light on, and never go into a home or car for a treat.

