POLICE: Fort Dodge man shot after breaking into an apartment in Sac City, IA

The Sac City Police Department was called to 211 South 5th Street, Apartment #1 in Sac City, Iowa at 4 a.m.

Sac City police said Bendji Joseph of Fort Dodge forcibly entered the apartment without permission with intent to hurt the residents.

Police said Miguel Alcantara, one of the apartment's residents, fired two shots at Joseph with a 9mm pistol hitting him twice.

Police said Joseph was transported to Loring Hospital in Sac City and then was flown to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City where he is believed to be in stable condition.

Joseph has been charged with Burglary in the Third Degree and Burglary in the First Degree.

Assisting the Sac City Police Department was the Lake View Police Department, the Sac County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sac County Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.