New Briar Cliff hoops coach Svagera inherits young team

Mark Svagera is Briar Cliff's new head coach, taking over for Nic Nelson, who became the school's Athletic Director.

The Briar Cliff men's basketball team has won the last two GPAC regular season titles and has been to the NAIA national tournament, three years in a row. The Chargers were 26-8 last year but have a lot of new faces.

Svagera knows the program well after six years as an assistant.

Just two starters are back, including their leading scorer. Erich Erdman was a first-team GPAC pick as sophomore after leading BC in scoring at over 18 points per game.

"You see a lot of progression with the young guys and the new team each year, towards the end of the year," said Erdman. "At first, I have no worries about chemistry. I love all my teammates, every single one of them and I think we go well together, on and off the court."

"We're not in a situation where we're trying to reinvent the wheel," said Svagera. "We're certainly changing some things but some of the things we're doing have stayed the same and I think that's been good for everybody all the way around."

The Chargers open the season October 31 at Waldorf. The home opener is November 10 against Friends of Kansas.

Briar Cliff starts the season ranked 18th team in the NAIA Division II Coaches Poll.

Northwestern is the top GPAC team, at #5. The Red Raiders were 27-7 last season. Morningside is receiving votes, just missing the poll at #26.