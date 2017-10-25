SportsFource Champions from Dakota Valley take perfect record to playoffs

The first metro football team to play a playoff game will be Dakota Valley. Our SportsFource Champions are the second seed in South Dakota's Class 11-AA and will host Pine Ridge.

The Panthers are undefeated at 9-0. In seven of Dakota Valley's wins, no opponent came within 20 points of them. There was an overtime win in week four and a seven-point win in week five.

The offense has been outstanding, averaging almost 40 points per game. DV has already beaten three teams that made the playoffs, so they think their schedule got them ready for the post-season.

"I can't talk about the kids and my coaching staff enough," said head coach Jeff VanDenHul. "Every adversity we've run into, every hurdle that we've run into, we've been able to cross. We've been down a few times and they never quit. It's a lot of fun to be a part of that."

"Yeah, there's a lot of pressure," said senior Brian Mierzejewski. "Every game is important. We lose one and we're done and a lot of things can play into that. We're hoping for the state championship this year. This is what I kind of expected. I knew we had some great talent this year. I knew we were going to come in strong this year and do our best."

Dakota Valley and Pine Ridge kickoff at 7 o'clock on Thursday.