Students, former teachers share breakfast, swap stories during event

By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Teachers from Loess Hills Elementary visited Sioux City West Middle School, Wednesday morning, to reconnect with former students.

They got together for a project called "Pastries With The Past". Teachers nominated one former student to have donuts and juice with. They had the chance to catch up with them, and see how they're doing in middle school.

The project was also done as research shows students, who have a connection with a school employee, succeed socially and in the classroom.

Students didn't know which teacher nominated them, and were surprised to see their favorite teachers of the past. "It was a surprise because I never expected my old friend from Loess Hills to come back and see me," said Jesus Gonzales, West Middle School 6th Grader.

The event gave elementary school staff a chance to learn about the challenges of the transition between elementary school and middle school. "What was difficult for him in the transition from elementary school to middle school, and we talked about things we could maybe do better at Elementary school Loess Hills, to make him more successful for when he came to middle school," said John Beeck, Loess Hills Elementary Principal.

