WITCC student restore 1966 Chevy truck for Las Vegas auto show

Students at Western Iowa Tech are getting the opportunity of a lifetime restoring and customizing a 1966 Chevy Truck.

The students have been working, day and night, on this restoration.

The truck will hit the road, Friday morning, for Las Vegas, Nevada, for the largest automotive trade show in the country, the SEMA show. Instructors at WIT say this is an opportunity for students that many don't get at larger schools and universities. "To show case the students talents and skills on a project this big is a big deal to the school and certainly to the students, to have that opportunity to build a vehicle that will be displayed at the SEMA show is a pretty awesome opportunity," said Shane Sampson, WITCC Automotive Instructor.

The students have worked to modernize the vehicle, and have added things like air conditioning, power brakes, and computers to run all of the truck's systems. Every piece of sheet metal on the outside of the vehicle has been customized.

The hands on experience the students received will help them as they enter the workforce. "It means a lot because this is what I want to do for the rest of my life so just to put my hands on this truck means a whole lot," said Sergio Beltran, WITCC Automotive Student.

The year 1966 is also significant. Not only is it the year the truck was built, but it's also the year Western Iowa Tech was founded. Green is the school color, and that's why they chose that color for the truck's paint job.

The truck will be used for promotion of the automotive program when it returns from the SEMA show. Nearly 20 students worked on the truck build, and they will attend the trade show in Las Vegas.