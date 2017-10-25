Polar plunge will help raise money for Special Olympics Iowa

Adventure seekers and cold weather enthusiasts; join us to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Iowa. The Polar Plunge is a unique opportunity for individuals, organizations and businesses to support Special Olympics Iowa athletes by taking a cold dip in the frigid waters of Brown's Lake. The event is open to the public-all spectators are welcome free of charge-so invite your friends to come watch you plunge and then encourage them to get involved. Plungers are also encouraged to wear costumes.



All proceeds benefit Special Olympics Iowa and help to continue to provide year-round sports training and competition to approximately 14,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and Unified Sports Partners.



Participants can plunge in groups of 10 or more, and each plunger will be announced by team name prior to plunging. Participants can either recruit a team of 10 or be placed on a team the day of the Plunge. Each plunger will be required to raise $75 and once they do, they will receive an official polar plunge T-shirt and admission to the post-plunge. The more money a plunger raises, the more prizes they receive. Special prizes will be given to the plunger who raises the most money, the chicken with the most money, and the team with the best costumes.



After the Plunge, participants are invited to a post-party with fun, food, drink, music and drawings.



Event Details

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2017

Time: Check-in from 10:45-11:45 a.m., Plunge starts at noon

Location: Brown's Lake, Salix

Registration: Register Online