Iowa Tourism Conference kicks off in Sioux City

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
The annual Iowa Tourism Conference kicked off on Wednesday. 

This year Sioux City was selected to host the conference. 

It drew in people from across the state hoping to make an impact on tourism. 

The goal is to help draw more people to the state while sharing the history of Iowa. 

Tourism is an 8 billion dollar a year industry in Iowa. 

The impacts of tourism are felt right here in Siouxland. 

"In Woodbury County alone more than 2,200 people owe their jobs to the tourism industry and spending here equals about $250 million dollars annually from travelers," says Shawna Lode with the Iowa Tourism Office. 

Topics at the conference included social media as well as trends in marketing and, advertising tools. 

