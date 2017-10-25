Siouxland hotel hosts grand opening

A South Sioux City hotel celebrated its grand opening celebration, Wednesday afternoon.

Delta Hotels by Marriott South Sioux City Riverfront held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today.

The hotel was formally known as the Marina Inn Hotel and Conference Center.

Now, the hotel has been rebranded as Delta Hotels by Marriott.

It's a project that's been in the work for months.

"We signed up with Marriott 18 months ago and the process of improving our property to their standards and, we've always taken a great deal of pride in the quality of the property and the quality of the service we've provided but, they've been a great partner for us to take us to another level and so, we could not be more pleased to be apart of that greater Marriott family of brands" says John Gleeson, Delta Hotels by Marriott property owner.