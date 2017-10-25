Siouxland hotel hosts grand opening - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxland hotel hosts grand opening

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

A South Sioux City hotel celebrated its grand opening celebration, Wednesday afternoon.

Delta Hotels by Marriott South Sioux City Riverfront held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today.

The hotel was formally known as the Marina Inn Hotel and Conference Center. 

Now, the hotel has been rebranded as Delta Hotels by Marriott. 

It's a project that's been in the work for months.

"We signed up with Marriott 18 months ago and the process of improving our property to their standards and, we've always taken a great deal of pride in the quality of the property and the quality of the service we've provided but, they've been a great partner for us to take us to another level and so, we could not be more pleased to be apart of that greater Marriott family of brands" says John Gleeson, Delta Hotels by Marriott property owner.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.