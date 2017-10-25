Winds pick up, temps fall down for second half of work week

We started the work week with a few very windy days.



The breezy conditions calmed Wednesday and we saw a return of beautiful weather to Siouxland.



Unfortunately it won't be lasting long as winds pick up again Thursday.



A Wind Advisory is in place for much of Siouxland from the morning hours through early evening Thursday.



Strong winds will stay in place through Friday.



Temperatures will be near average Thursday before cooling into the upper 30s for highs Friday.



In addition a system will move in and give us a chance for some snow in parts of Siouxland.



The best chances will be near the Iowa Great Lakes where an inch or two of snow is possible.



Farther south and west there will be a mix of rain and snow and into Nebraska the day looks mostly dry.



The strong winds will create visibility issues where snow is falling.



Thanks to the warm ground temperatures much of the snow will melt fairly quickly.



Temperatures warm through the weekend with 40s on Saturday and 50s Sunday.



A slight chance of a rain/snow mix returns Monday.



The Halloween forecast at this time looks dry with highs near 50 degrees.