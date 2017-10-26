1966 Chevy restored by Western Iowa Tech Automotive students to be featured at SEMA Show in Las Vegas

Students at Western Iowa Tech are busy getting their hands dirty, restoring a 1966 Chevy Truck.

They've been working, day and night, on this restoration.

The truck will hit the road, Friday morning, for Las Vegas, for SEMA the largest automotive trade show in the country.

Instructors at WIT say this is an opportunity that many students don't get at larger schools and universities.

"To show case the students talents and skills on a project this big is a big deal to the school and certainly to the students, to have that opportunity to build a vehicle that will be displayed at the SEMA show is a pretty awesome opportunity," said Shane Sampson, WITCC Automotive Instructor.

The students have worked to modernize the vehicle, adding things like air conditioning, power brakes and computers to run all of the truck's systems.

Every piece of sheet metal on the outside of the vehicle has been customized.

The hands on experience the students received will help them as they enter the workforce.

"It means a lot because this is what I want to do for the rest of my life so just to put my hands on this truck means a whole lot." Said Sergio Beltran, WITCC Automotive Student

The truck will be used for promotion of the automotive program when it returns from the SEMA show.

They chose to paint the truck green because that's the school color at WIT, and chose at 1966 as that was the year Western Iowa Tech was founded..

All 20 students that have been working on the truck will attend the trade show in Las Vegas.