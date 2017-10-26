Congress is expected to take the next step to approve a spending - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Congress is expected to take the next step to approve a spending plan for the nation that includes money for a huge tax cut

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Congress is expected to take the next step toward approving a spending plan for the nation Thursday.

In that budget: money for a big tax cut.

The House is expected to vote on a budget that includes one and a half trillion dollars for President Trump's tax cut. 

In a wide-ranging interview last night with Fox Business Network's Lou Dobbs, the president insisted his party is unified.

"I tell you, there was a lot of love in that room," Mr. Trump said of his Tuesday meeting with Senate Republicans.

That statement comes despite public criticism from two Republican Senators, Bob Corker and Jeff Flake.

Still, Republican leaders - eager for a win on tax reform - would rather see those differences kept private. 

"It's in our interest to have party unity so that we can continue to work for our own agenda," said House Speaker Paul Ryan, (R) Wisconsin.  

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2yND00M

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.