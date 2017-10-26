Winter Weather Advisory issued for northeast Siouxland

**Winter Weather Advisory for Osceola, Dickinson, Clay, Emmet, & Palo Alto counties Friday from 1 am to 7 pm**

**Wind Advisory until noon Friday for most of Siouxland**

A cold and gusty wind was bringing in colder air during the afternoon setting us up for a bit of a wintry Friday.

Some light snow may develop in northeastern Siouxland after midnight.

Light snow will continue into Friday morning with the heaviest being in northeastern Siouxland where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued.

Accumulations in the advisory area will stay under 2 inches, but when you combine a gusty wind with the falling snow we could see reduced visibility and some travel difficulties.

A light mix could continue into the afternoon before we dry out again by Friday night and the weekend.

I'm not expecting Sioux City to get any accumulation out of this although we may see some flakes of snow blow through.

Western Siouxland will miss out on the chances of light snow.

We'll stay dry over the weekend but it's going to stay chilly with highs in the mid 40s on Saturday and warming into the mid 50s by Sunday.

We cool back into the 40s on Monday and Tuesday so it will be cool for trick-or-treaters.

Wednesday could bring us a slight chance of a mix, especially in the morning, with highs getting into the low to mid 50s.