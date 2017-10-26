Wintry mix of snow and rain developing by Friday

After a brief respite from the blustery winds, they will start to howl once again as another cold front is slated to move through the region. This will get those winds cranking up out of the NW through the day with gusts possibly as high as 45 mph. Colder air will begin to funnel in behind the boundary with highs only rebounding into the 50s for many of us. The low pressure center associated with this front looks to remain to our NE but moisture will begin to circulate through the area Friday AM with some light snow possible. More moderate snow is most likely to fall across NE Siouxland, around the Iowa Great Lakes Region with an inch to two possible.

The cut-off for the precip. is looking like the I-29 Corridor with neighborhoods west really not seeing much of anything. In Sioux City, our best bet is looking to be around a coating. Ground temps will be warm though so much of this will be sustained to grassy surfaces. The winds will continue to blast through the day on Friday which could give us some visibility problems, due to falling snow so be careful out there. Our highs will be much below average for Friday, struggling to make it to 40°. We then start to moderate as a warm front swings in, helping us climb back toward average (59°) by Sunday. A disturbance dips toward the area Monday which could spark up a little light rain or snow but chances are slim. Halloween looks dry but colder with highs falling back into the 40s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer