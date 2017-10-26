Lifesaving heroes honored in Wakefield, NE

The purpose of a first responders' ceremony in Wakefield, Nebraska on Wednesday was about more than just plaques and a dinner.

It was really a reunion of a patient and her unexpected heroes that saved her life.

It was June 7, 2017.

Seventy-two-year-old Patricia Biggerstaff was watching her two young granddaughters when something went terribly wrong.

Biggerstaff went into cardiac arrest.

Noticing something was wrong, her granddaughters stepped into action.

They called their mom who dialed 911.

Then the girls ran next door to a neighbor's house for help.

Donna Johnson, a neighbor said, "They just told me Grandma fell down and she's not breathing real well. And I ran over there with the girls to go check on Grandma.

Teresa Soderberg, an EMT said, "So I went right over to the house and she wasn't having trouble breathing, she was in full cardiac arrest. So I knew then that I had to start chest compressions."

Shortly after beginning those compressions more responders arrived with their gear.

After a couple of jolts from a defibrillator, Patricia was again breathing and had a detectable pulse.

The group effort from her granddaughters, neighbor and a quick-thinking EMT saved Patricia's life.

Patricia Biggerstaff, Cardiac Arrest Survivor said, "And I'm lucky the two little girls were there. If I had been there by myself, I wouldn't have made it."

Donna Johnson, Neighbor said, "I'm just so happy to see her, I mean (laughing), to me the little girls are the heroes."

Brock Soderberg, Rescue Captain said, "A very strong community, well based in our volunteer system, and everybody has a major role. We appreciate everyone that helps us out."

At Wednesday night's ceremony, Patricia handed Lifesaving Award plaques to the first responders that helped save her life that day.

Including her neighbor, Donna and her two granddaughters.