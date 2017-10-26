Trump declares opioid epidemic national emergency and JFK documents to be released

President Trump will make a formal declaration and give a major speech Thursday on the opioid epidemic as a National Emergency in America.

When the president gives his recommendations, governors of several states will join him, including Alaska, Louisiana, and Kentucky.

A substance abuse lobbyist says an emergency declaration without funding, will lack punch.

But some health advocates are concerned that devoting more public health resources to opioids would deflect funding from other health problems such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease.

President Trump also says he will allow the release of thousands of never publicly seen government documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The files on Kennedy's assassination were scheduled 25 years ago to be released at the discretion of the sitting president.

Releasing them could clear up the many conspiracy theories around Kennedy's assassination.

Some researchers think the documents could answer a key question: did Lee Harvey Oswald act alone, or was he aided by a foreign government?