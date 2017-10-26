Sears revives Wish Book

Sears is hoping a dose of nostalgia will bring joy this holiday season.

The retailer is bringing back the Wish Book.

The iconic holiday catalog features holiday decor, toys, games, appliances and apparel.

Sears first published it in 1933 but the catalog hasn't been published since 2011.

A digital version of the wish book will be available.

Sears has been struggling financially in recent years and is hoping to get consumers back into their brick and mortar locations and their online store this holiday season.