Sears revives Wish Book - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sears revives Wish Book

Posted:
(CNN) -

Sears is hoping a dose of nostalgia will bring joy this holiday season. 

The retailer is bringing back the Wish Book.

The iconic holiday catalog features holiday decor, toys, games, appliances and apparel.

Sears first published it in 1933 but the catalog hasn't been published since 2011.

A digital version of the wish book will be available.

Sears has been struggling financially in recent years and is hoping to get consumers back into their brick and mortar locations and their online store this holiday season.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.