Starbucks new Halloween Frappuccino may be its most frightful yet, with tangy fall flavors and a terrifying form that conjures the undead.

The Zombie Frappuccino's green base is caramel apple flavored.

It includes a pink mocha drizzle and is topped with plenty of pink whipped cream "brains."

It's only available for five days or until supplies last.