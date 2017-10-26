PATROL: Concrete pumper truck and pickup collide, injures 2

A collision Wednesday in Lyon County, Iowa involving a pickup and a concrete pumper truck injured two people.

The Iowa State Patrol said 51-year-old Dean Krueger of Little Rock was driving a 1994 Ford pickup and 25-year-old Samuel Struecker of Algona was driving a 2005 Mack concrete pumper truck when the two collided at an intersection. The impact caused the concrete pumper truck to roll on its side; the pickup came to rest in the southeast corner of the intersection.

Kruger and Struecker were taken by ambulance to the Sheldon Hospital. Authorities say Kruger was seriously injured.

The collision took place shortly after 11:30 am. Authorities said it remains under investigation.