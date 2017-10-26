PATROL: Concrete pumper truck and pickup collide, injures 2 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

PATROL: Concrete pumper truck and pickup collide, injures 2

Posted:
ROCK RAPIDS, IA (KUOO) -

A collision Wednesday in Lyon County, Iowa involving a pickup and a concrete pumper truck injured two people. 

The Iowa State Patrol said 51-year-old Dean Krueger of Little Rock was driving a 1994 Ford pickup and 25-year-old Samuel Struecker of Algona was driving a 2005 Mack concrete pumper truck when the two collided at an intersection. The impact caused the concrete pumper truck to roll on its side; the pickup came to rest in the southeast corner of the intersection.

Kruger and Struecker were taken by ambulance to the Sheldon Hospital. Authorities say Kruger was seriously injured.

The collision took place shortly after 11:30 am. Authorities said it remains under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.