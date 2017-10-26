1st pipeline protest jail sentences occur in North Dakota

A North Dakota man and a Rhode Island woman are the first to serve jail time in North Dakota for protesting the Dakota Access pipeline

Sixty-four-year-old Mary Redway of Providence, Rhode Island, and 27-year-old Alexander Simon were recently convicted of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Redway was sentenced to four days in jail and Simon to 18 days. Simon's address is listed as Fort Yates, North Dakota, but The Bismarck Tribune reports he's teaching in New Mexico.

Protests in North Dakota against the pipeline resulted in 761 arrests between August 2016 and February 2017. Other resolved cases have had sentences with suspended jail time or jail time offset by time already served.

The Water Protector Legal Collective says the sentences given to Redway and Simon show bias by the judge. He disputes that.