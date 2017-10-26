Gilchrist Learning Center breaks ground

Ground officially broke on the Gilchrist Learning Center, Thursday.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the $3.3 million dollar learning arts center marked the first day of construction.

The building will allow for increased public access to educational programs.

The learning center will be located right next door to the Arts Center in downtown Sioux City.

"It's under budget. So, we're happy that we have it under budget. That allows us some money to put into some of the things that we hadn't included because of cost so, now we can go back in and add some things that will keep the cost of operating the learning center as low as possible," says Al Harris-Fernandez, Sioux City Art Center Director.

The building will feature classrooms and offer workshops and programs to the public.

"The Gilchrist Learning Center, when it opens will be spectacular for the city of Sioux City. The citizens will all benefit from what's being offered. Especially the students of our community and outlying areas, the students will really benefit, the parents will. It's a great addition to our arts center which is a spectacular facility already," says Sioux City Council Member Dan Moore.

Construction is set to be completed by July 2018.