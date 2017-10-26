Trump outlines steps to address opioid addiction

President Donald Trump is outlining "aggressive steps" to address the nation's addiction to opioids. Trump says it's the worst drug crisis in U.S. history.

Speaking in the East Room of the White House, the president says he is directing federal agencies to do everything in their power to combat the crisis.

Trump says that includes a "massive advertising campaign" reaching out to young people to avoid prescription drugs.

Trump also says his administration will soon provide "relief" for state governments looking to access Medicaid funding for drug treatment centers with more than 16 beds.

Trump is also promising more research funding for opioid alternatives. He says the administration will be "spending lots of money coming up with a nonaddictive solution."

U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) issued the following statement Thursday regarding President Trump’s declaration of a nationwide public health emergency to address the opioid crisis:

“Across America, communities and families are dealing with the devastating effects of the opioid crisis, and drug overdose deaths are on the rise. It is critical that we do everything we can to root out the causes and address the consequences of this tragic epidemic. I commend President Trump for his declaration of a public health emergency to address the opioid crisis. He has made clear he is very passionate about providing vulnerable Americans with the treatment they need to overcome addiction. I will continue to work alongside the president and my colleagues here in Congress to address this epidemic and provide support to all those fighting against opioid addiction.”