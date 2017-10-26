Siouxlanders get a peek in the Orpheum Theatre's haunted past

In every city or town, you go to, you always hear of a place that is rumored to be haunted.

In Sioux City? That would be the Orpheum Theatre.

This Halloween season, the Orpheum is hosting a haunted house for Siouxlanders.

Those who tour the Orpheum will have access to parts of the theater not normally open to the public, taking them well below the main floor of the historic theater.

"People have been pretty excited about it, to get in here and see places they've never been before, or that very few people have actually get to go, like the boiler room, the boiler room in this building is creepy with lights on let alone turn it off, put some fog down there and do things of that nature," says Travis Morgan, CEO of Sioux City Symphony Orchestra.

Along with the unique opportunity of touring a theater, people will get a chance to see things not typically seen at a haunted house.

"You can actually walk through a real haunted house. There's not many real haunted houses out there, ours is a real haunted house. You can ask a lot of people that have worked here, they have tons of stories about brides in the balcony, about kids hearing kids play at 2 o'clock in the morning on the 5th floor," says Morgan.

The event is a fundraiser for the Sioux City symphony orchestra.

Tours Friday night start at 10.

On Saturday's tours start at 4:30 p.m. and again at 10 p.m..