New additions to Mercy Air Care helps to save lives

When Mercy Air Care takes to the skies of Siouxland, it's go time for the paramedics on board.

Patients on board need care fast.

Mercy Air Care has now teamed up with LifeServe to make sure patients in need of blood are able to get it immediately.

"We don't do well when we try to resuscitate people that are bleeding out and we use crystalloid or IV solutions and we do a much better job if we replace blood products with lost blood," says Mickey Sauser, Program Director at Mercy Air Care

Each flight Mercy Air Care takes part in has two pints of O Negative blood on board.

That's the universal blood type when paramedics don't have the ability to test for blood types in the field.

And, there's a system in place to make sure that blood is never wasted.

"We have an exchange program set up, we maintain the quality of their blood. And, the other big part of this is that with the critical access hospitals in the region, in the past they have had to prepare their O Negative blood to go with patients in transport into the trauma center and now they can keep their O negative blood at home hopefully, and we'll be able to utilize ours. In the end, we minimize waste and everybody benefits from that," says Sauser.

That's not the only thing patients are benefiting from.

Mercy Air Care now has a Lucus System on the aircraft.

The device helps save lives by automatically giving compressions to patients who need it.

Something paramedics on board need to save lives.

"So, if we fly a great distance from here and we're going to pick someone up that is required chest compressions prior to us getting there that has been stabilized we can put our device in place so that we are prepared to do compressions should there condition deteriorate in transport," says Sauser.

With new capabilities to save lives on Mercy Air Care's helicopter, it makes all the difference to those who need the help as well as the men and women who help save the lives of Siouxlanders.

"It just kind of puts us at an advantage really because then we have everything we need right at our fingertips," says Greene.

Mercy Air Care started talks with LifeServe back in January of this year.

Paramedics say the new additions to Mercy Air Care are great because they are able to do something right away rather than waiting to get to a hospital to do work they already knew needed to be done on a patient.