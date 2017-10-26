New additions to Mercy Air Care helps to save lives

When Mercy Air Care takes to the skies of Siouxland, it's go time for the paramedics on board.More >>
When Mercy Air Care takes to the skies of Siouxland, it's go time for the paramedics on board.More >>
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine study the pattern of the flu in the southern hemisphere to examine how it may affect us.More >>
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine study the pattern of the flu in the southern hemisphere to examine how it may affect us.More >>
It has proven to improve the patient's experience and the nurse's accuracy.More >>
It has proven to improve the patient's experience and the nurse's accuracy.More >>
Studies suggest that even short naps could help boost your mood, make you more alert, less impulsive and more tolerant.More >>
Studies suggest that even short naps could help boost your mood, make you more alert, less impulsive and more tolerant.More >>
Many of us can't be away from our cell phones even for a few minutes but you may want to leave your device out of the bathroom.More >>
Many of us can't be away from our cell phones even for a few minutes but you may want to leave your device out of the bathroom.More >>
Research is beginning to show that eating as a family has great benefits for your children and teens.More >>
Research is beginning to show that eating as a family has great benefits for your children and teens.More >>
A new report finds one third of women in their 40s and 50s don't get enough sleep.More >>
A new report finds one third of women in their 40s and 50s don't get enough sleep.More >>
"The hip is a difficult type of pain to get away from," said Dr. Aaron Althaus, Orthopedic Surgeon at Tri-State Specialists.More >>
"The hip is a difficult type of pain to get away from," said Dr. Aaron Althaus, Orthopedic Surgeon at Tri-State Specialists.More >>
Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, which means it's time to start thinking about fall flu shots.More >>
Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, which means it's time to start thinking about fall flu shots.More >>