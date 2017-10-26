Sioux City council candidates final forum before general election

The Sioux City City Council field has been cut in half from twelve to six.

The handful of candidates showcased their skill-set to the general public at the second council debate hosted, by the League of Women Voters of Sioux City.

Candidates answered questions from a panel...from the public...they even got to pose questions to one another.

Topics ranged from area emergency management services shift back to the city...

"Ambulance service is extremely important to our citizens," said Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore. "Will it be profitable? I doubt it. Will we operate at a loss? Probably. But I think it is a service that we will provide. We'll try to grow it, we'll get better at it."

To the difficulty seeing through infrastructure projects around Sioux City.

"I would like to see a master plan put out that would identify all of the projects from the city," said Councilmember Pete Groetken. "Then I would like that to be prioritized, then I would like to have the general public weigh in on what is important to them."

And the future of the city's events facilities, hot on the heels of a change from public to private management.

"I think that when we look at the five-year plan, and even longer into that and what that's going to be," said Councilmember Alex Watters. "I think we need to take that into account and say, 'where are these facilities going to be? What is our vision of what we are going to look like as a community?' And we need to budget as such."

The three non-councilmembers in the forum had some gripes with council decisions over the last years, specifically the Sioux City Convention Center Hotel Project.

"When you have one downtown that's existing, that's where the frustration is at," said Sioux City council candidate, Jake Jungers. "And I think the location, obviously with the parking deck, and everything like that, I would definitely try to work with the existing business first before building something we already have."

"I don't think the hotel should be put in the parking lot," said Sioux City council candidate, Douglas Waples. "And block the back of that convention center. I don't like the way the ramp is there. If they want to put it somewhere, I say tear down the Riviera and put it over there and use the ramp that's next to it."

"I don't think the city needs to be in the real estate business," said Sioux City council candidate, Dennis Quinn. "And I don't think we need to be investing in some of the things that we're investing in. I think that the money should be spent on you, you, and you, and that's where I tax dollars should go because that's what they're for."

This was the final time the candidates all gathered together before the general election on November 7th.