Diamond Vogel unveils part of new $30 million facility

Diamond Vogel opened a part of its new multi-million dollar facility, Peridium Powder Coatings in Orange City, IA.

This ribbon cutting marks the completion of phases one and two in the paint company's five-year expansion plan.

The new powder coating facility is 91,000 sq. ft. and the bill will tally in at $30 million when it's all said and done.

Vogel has called Orange City home for over 90 years, starting the Vogel Wax and Paint Co. in 1926.

Vogel representatives say the expansion will double their output and increase their presence across the country.

"First phase was build the building, second phase was the first portion of the equipment that we wanted to put in. Phases three and four are additional equipment expansions. Once the expansion is complete, business is really strong and we'll be wondering what the next expansion plan is going to be," said Jeff Powell, Vogel Paint Co. President.

The project will also have a substantial impact here in Siouxland, creating up to 100 jobs once the expansion is complete.