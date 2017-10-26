Cyclones ready to face TCU in top-25 showdown

When the college football season started, neither Iowa State or TCU were in the top-25. This Saturday, they'll meet on national TV and both teams are in the national rankings. The Horned Frogs are 4th and the Cyclones are 25th.

This will be the first game at Jack Trice Stadium -- featuring two ranked teams -- in 15 years. The Cyclones have lost 11 straight games to ranked opponents at home.



But maybe this year's team is different -- they lead the Big 12 in scoring defense, in fewest penalties, and is one of just two teams in the nation that hasn't lost a fumble.

"We haven't played a perfect game yet, offense, defense and special teams," said senior wide receiver Allen Lazard. "We're just going to go out there and prepare to do that. Until we do, we won't stop."

"We're very close to being 7-0," said senior defensive end J.D. Waggoner. "This team has a different atmosphere this year. I think we should be able to win all the game that we have if we play our very, very best."

"When you practice as hard as we do and we've begun to get the results that we've seen, we have a lot more confidence in what is is we're doing," said senior safety Everett Edwards.

Game time is 2:30 on Saturday. TCU is favored by 6.5 points.