Sioux City Stampede joins new football league

By unanimous decision, the Northern Elite Football League has voted to bring in the Sioux City Stampede as a new member.

Through four seasons the Stampede are 33-8, winning the Midwest Football Alliance in 2017 after an undefeated season. It was their third appearance in the MFA Title game in their four years.

"The Stampede would like to thank the Midwest Football Alliance over the last four years," said Stampede Head Coach Jason Garnand. "They are a very organized, competitive league. We are truly excited for the move to the NEFL as its a great opportunity to provide new challenges and big opportunities for the Stampede."

The Northern Elite Football League has now attracted League Champions in two consecutive years, while expanding west for the Fargo Invaders and now south for the Stampede.