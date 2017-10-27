Giordano's Chicago Pizzeria may be headed to Omaha or Des Moines - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Giordano's Chicago Pizzeria may be headed to Omaha or Des Moines

Posted:
By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
(KTIV) -

Pizza lovers you might not have to go to Chicago for true Chicago style pizza, but might have a much shorter trip to Omaha, Nebraska, or Des Moines, Iowa.

Giordano's Pizzeria, one of the best known Chicago pizzerias known for there ultimate deep dish pizza announced on their Facebook page that Omaha and Des Moines are among the finalist for a new Giordano's location. 

But, if you want to make one of these locations a reality, you have got to participate in the online vote to beat out other potential cities such as Cincinnati, Dallas, and Houston.

You can vote by clicking the post we have provided below. 

