Flurries and snow showers move in Friday



The winds have been howling throughout the past 24 hours and we won't catch too much of a break for our Friday as more blustery conditions will be felt. Wind gusts could occasionally climb toward 50 mph and that is why we have a Wind Advisory in effect for much of the viewing area. We're combining the cold air now with a little bit of moisture swinging through due to low pressure to our NE. This will give us the chance of light snow with a better shot at seeing more moderate snow throughout the Iowa Great Lakes Region. I think we could see some flurries and light snow showers in Sioux City and along the I-29 Corridor but no accumulation is expected. The visibility will be a major concern though with the gusty winds and falling snow so please travel with caution. Some snow may mix with a bit of rain during the afternoon before ending later on tonight. Temperatures struggle to make it to 40° today with many of us remaining in the 30s. Lows continue on the downward spiral with temps falling into the 20s tonight! Make sure you bundle up! High pressure then builds in for the weekend giving us abundant sunshine for Saturday. Another boundary scoots through the region giving us some clouds by Sunday but we look to stay dry. This will help us warm up though with upper 50s and lower 60s being felt in Siouxland by Sunday. Conditions look to stay dry through Tuesday before a disturbance possibly brings the area a mix of rain and snow by Wednesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer