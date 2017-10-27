Wind to die down with a little weekend warming

It was a cold and blustery Friday with some of Siouxland's first flakes of snow falling.

The wind will be winding down tonight and as we clear out we'll see some chilly overnight lows going down to near 20.

Saturday will give us a lot more sunshine and a lot less wind with highs staying well below average in the 40s.

Sunday will warm into the 50s but we'll also see more clouds move in with a slight chance of a rain shower in northern Siouxland.

Any warmth we gain on Sunday, disappears on Monday as a colder wind moves in leaving our highs in the upper 40s.

Halloween is going to be a chilly day with partly cloudy skies and highs on Tuesday only getting into the mid 40s.

By Wednesday, a few more clouds roll back in with a small chance of a shower in the area.

We'll dry back out by Thursday and Friday with highs from Wednesday through Friday in the mid 50s.

