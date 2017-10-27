"Blindspot" returns - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

"Blindspot" returns



"Blindspot" returns for a third season Friday with a new time slot and several new mysteries.
Last season's finale ended with a jump forward in time, revealing new tattoos on Jaimie Alexander's character, "Jane Doe."
"There's this whole new set of tattoos and you're going to find out who put them there and why," Alexander says.
There's also the matter of filling in what happened during those two years, including Jane's marriage to Kurt, and her unexplained disappearance afterward.
"She did it because she loves him and she wanted to protect him," Alexander says.
The reunited duo winds up in Venice, but not to rekindle romance.  Once again, they're in pursuit of Jane's brother, Roman.
"Blindspot" airs Friday at 7pm, followed by an all new "Dateline". See What's On KTIV here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/132525/whats-on
