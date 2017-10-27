Iowa DOT says sign is not for deer, it's for drivers - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa DOT says sign is not for deer, it's for drivers

The Iowa Department of Transportation posted on Facebook, reminding people that fall is breeding season for deer. 

They said there's a chance you'll spot one while driving right now, and it's also important to pay attention to those deer crossing signs. 

The DOT posted,"We actually get this question on a pretty regular basis: 'Why don't you put these signs where it is safer for the deer to cross?'" 

This was their response on Facebook: 

Here's why:

"Deer can't read signs. Drivers can," the Facebook post continued. "This sign isn't intended to tell deer where to cross, it's for drivers to be alert that deer have been in this area in the past." 

To see the full post, click here

