STEMM's Night of Hope raises funds children in Tanzania

One-third of the people, in Tanzania, Africa live on 30-cents a day.

Twenty-years-ago, a group of Siouxlanders traveled to that country to see the need and then focused on ways they could help.

They're still tallying up all of the money raised at the 20th "Night of Hope" to benefit the Siouxland Tanzania Medical Ministry.

This event raises funds to educate children in Tanzania, and provide much needed medical care.



This year, that included STEMM's efforts to rescue, and rehabilitate, the three Tanzanian children involved in a fatal bus crash in May.



Thursday night, STEMM honored "Samaritan's Purse" with the "Friend of STEMM" award for flying the children to Sioux City for treatment.



They also acknowledged the three STEMM missionaries, who jumped in to save their lives.



Now 20-years after its founding, STEMM's mission continues to grow.

To fund that mission, folks could bid on a lot of live auction items including vacation homes, Tanzanite jewelry, a Notre Dame football helmet signed by members of the 1977 national championship team, even seats in the owner's box seats for a Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field.



