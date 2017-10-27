Local businesses share career advice to Loess Hills Elementary s - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Local businesses share career advice to Loess Hills Elementary students

By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

It was career day at Loess Hills Elementary School Thursday.

More than a dozen business shared with students a little about what they do. 

Students had the opportunity to ask questions and meet with a possible future employer.  

"They're all very excited to meet those people in person and find out exactly what they need to work on so they could maybe have those jobs in the future," says John Beeck, Principal at Loess Hills Elementary

The focus of the expo was to encourage students and teach them about the skills they will need to enter a particular career field. 

"It helped me by knowing what they tell me what I am going to do if I pick that station, and what I want to do when I grow up in the future," said KeyEssence, 5th grader at Loess Hills Elementary.

KTIV's own Michelle Schoening and Jake Rains were at the expo speaking to students about the news industry. 

