West High students build and launch boats using science and math - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

West High students build and launch boats using science and math lessons

Posted:
By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City students put their scientific knowledge to work today at West High.

Geophysics students built and launched handmade boats.

The challenge was to see if the handmade boats that they built using their science knowledge would float.

One student, we talked to says it is good to be able to put your math and science lessons to practice.

"It's really cool to get the chance to get out of the classroom every once and a while because you can actually experiment with math that you have learned. instead of just keeping it on a piece of paper," said Faith Taylor, a 9th grader. 

Fourteen groups participated in the racing of the boats. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.