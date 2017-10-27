West High students build and launch boats using science and math lessons

Sioux City students put their scientific knowledge to work today at West High.

Geophysics students built and launched handmade boats.

The challenge was to see if the handmade boats that they built using their science knowledge would float.

One student, we talked to says it is good to be able to put your math and science lessons to practice.

"It's really cool to get the chance to get out of the classroom every once and a while because you can actually experiment with math that you have learned. instead of just keeping it on a piece of paper," said Faith Taylor, a 9th grader.

Fourteen groups participated in the racing of the boats.