Sioux City man launches effort to buy winter coats for elementary school students

The mere mention of snow sends people running to their closet for their winter coat. But, some will find their closet is bare. For the second year in a row, a Sioux City man is making it his mission to buy coats for local kids who don't have one.

Chuck Swaggerty-Morgan knows the value of a dollar. Every day, he diligently prices items at his downtown Sioux City consignment shop. But, he also knows what it's like to live without life's essentials. "I come from a poor family and there were times that we didn't have a good winter coat," said Chuck Swaggerty-Morgan, Coat Donor. "So, just seeing kids at my own childrens' school coming to school in 10-degree weather with no coats on I just... I started out by helping one school, and it just sort of grew from there."

Last winter, with a little help from his Facebook friends, Swaggerty-Morgan bought 305 winter coats for students at five Sioux City schools. "The more money that came in I just purchased more coats," said Swaggerty-Morgan.

Many went to his childrens' school, Irving Elementary. The effort brought Principal Maria Ruelas to tears. "When we showed up with coats, she cried the whole time," said Swaggerty-Morgan. "She was so thankful." "We were very, very happy to see all of those coats come in," said Maria Ruelas, Irving Elementary Principal.

The effort addressed a need Ruelas sees every day. "We have a lot of students that are new to the area that may not understand what winter is like in Sioux City," said Ruelas. And, there are those families that struggle to make ends meet. "There are also other issues that may prohibit them from buying coats for all of their children."

This year, the need is even greater. "We actually have eight schools this year that have no coats," said Swaggerty-Morgan. So, Swaggerty-Morgan will, once again, reach into his own pocket to buy winter coats. A piece of clothing offering peace of mind that reminds us all of the generosity all around us. "I'm hoping the community will help like they did last year," said Chuck Swaggerty-Morgan, Coat Donor.

To help out, you can call Swaggerty-Morgan at his business, the Whistle Stop Consignment Shop, here in Sioux City, at (712) 224-2088.