Police: Bodies of 2 students found in car that ran into lake

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA (AP) -

Authorities have released the names of two high school students found dead after their car plunged into a city lake in western Iowa.

Police and firefighters sent to Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs about 6:15 a.m. Friday found the car partially submerged. The bodies were found inside. Police identified them as those of the driver, 18-year-old Efren Lemus Lara, and 17-year-old Christian Renteria Perez. Police say both attended Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs.

Police say the car apparently veered off a road into the lake's west end. It's been pulled from the water.

