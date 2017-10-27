Police: Bodies of 2 students found in car that ran into lake

Authorities have released the names of two high school students found dead after their car plunged into a city lake in western Iowa

Police and firefighters sent to Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs about 6:15 a.m. Friday found the car partially submerged. The bodies were found inside. Police identified them as those of the driver, 18-year-old Efren Lemus Lara, and 17-year-old Christian Renteria Perez. Police say both attended Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs.

Police say the car apparently veered off a road into the lake's west end. It's been pulled from the water.